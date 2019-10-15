BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky is once again the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball title and Florida forward Kerry Blackshear is the preseason pick as player of the year.
It’s the ninth consecutive year the Wildcats are picked to win the league and 15th time since the 1998-99 season. The predictions announced Tuesday were made in voting by SEC and national media members.
Blackshear is a graduate transfer who helped lead Virginia Tech to back to back NCAA Tournament appearances. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 103 games for the Hokies.
The first-team All-SEC picks were Blackshear, Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Kentucky also had a pair of second-team preseason All-SEC picks, Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery.
Florida was picked to finish second, followed by LSU, Final Four participant Auburn and Tennessee.
Women’s Basketball
South Carolina picked by media panel to win SEC titleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina is projected to win the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship, according to a media panel’s preseason poll.
The panel also named Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter as the SEC’s preseason player of the year. Carter received 14 of the 17 votes. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard received two votes and Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee got one vote.
South Carolina returns two starters from a team that went 23-10 and reached an NCAA regional semifinal last year. The preseason poll had South Carolina followed in order by Texas A&M, defending champion Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.
LSU’s Ayana Mitchell and South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris joined Carter, Howard and Dungee as preseason first-team all-conference selections. Preseason second-team picks included Auburn’s Unique Thompson, South Carolina’s Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson and Vanderbilt’s Mariella Fasoula.
Golf
Woods to write memoir on ups and downs of careerNEW YORK — Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled “Back.”
HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods. Still be determined is when it will be published.
The memoir will cover Woods from his youth as a golf prodigy to his rise as the youngest Masters champion and the only player to hold all four major championships at the same time. It will delve into his slide from injuries and his high-profile personal issues that led to divorce, along with his comeback from four back surgeries to win the Masters at age 43 for his 15th career major.
The only other books to which Woods contributed was “How I Play Golf” in 2001 with the editors or Golf Digest and “The 1997 Masters: My Story” co-authored by Lorne Rubenstein.
Woods, who has 81 victories on the PGA Tour and is one short of tying the career record held by Sam Snead, returns to competition next week in Japan.
NFL
League: Concussions rose during preseason playFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The NFL said the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44% and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma.
Concussions in preseason practices fell to 30 from 45 in 2018, perhaps a reflection of the NFL’s decision this year to eliminate drills that involve especially violent one-on-one contact. The total of 79 preseason concussions in practice and games was the same a year ago.