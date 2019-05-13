Kemp vetoes upgrade to driver services facility in Rome
Diane Wagner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Catoosa County teen facing rape, child molestation charges from two minor accusers
- Construction activity brisk across Rome and Floyd County
- Floyd County police arrest 10 locally in multi state child sex sting
- Locks of Love cut at the heart of Robert Redden Footbridge
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday May 11, 8 a.m.
- Police: Man charges officers with butcher knife during standoff on Highland Avenue
- Film crews moving into downtown Rockmart this week, expect road closures and detours
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, May 12 - 8 p.m.
- UPDATE: Rockmart High, Middle schools lock down lifted after out of state threat
- Kemp vetoes recess requirement for Georgia school kids