It didn’t start as a political movement but as an environmental one, where locals could gather and work on litter reduction, recycling and beautification. And though it might be new to Calhoun, Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful is not the first of its kind.
KCGB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and aims to keep the Calhoun-Gordon County area clean, green and growing.
As a part of their efforts, they are hosting their first annual golf tournament on June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day, which will benefit the nonprofit organization but also the entire community.
The proceeds from the tournament will help the KCGB move forward in their planning, but also help pay national affiliation fees, provide funds to support community clean ups and offset costs of educational programs, according to group member Judy Peterson.
Peterson said the platinum sponsor of the event, Mohawk Industries, has worked to help plan the tournament and support the startup costs of the event.
“We also want to thank Halstead Flooring, Advent Health, Cherokee Mechanical and many more that have helped us get ready for a great golf tournament,” Peterson said. “Please come join us to celebrate World Environment Day, as well as support a worthy cause.”
Peterson said the purpose of this tournament is to help fund litter clean up days, improve recycling efforts and work with local schools, groups and citizens to “build a strong network for environmental awareness.”
The tournament will take place June 5 at Fields Ferry Gold Course, 581 Fields Ferry Drive, starting with lunch at noon. The shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. Prizes for winners of the tournament include a Big Green Egg, which will be raffled off, and cash for the top three placing teams.
Entry fees are $100 for individuals and $400 for a team, and registration is still open for those interested in participating. For more information on the tournament, call 770-881-2710 or email keepcalhoungordonbeautiful@gmail.com.