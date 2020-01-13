A Rome Police K-9 sniffed out drugs in a vehicle following a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Natahaniel Nunez, 27, of 108 Hillside Ave. and Kelia Shay Crider, 37, of 5960 County Road 80, Gaylesville, Alabama were in a vehicle stopped by Rome Police Officer Josh Cipriano around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
A K-9 unit alerted to drugs in the vehicle and a search turned up 18 grams of meth and one phentermine pill.
Both Crider and Nunez are charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Nunez was also charged with a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor forgiving police a false name.
Woman facing burglary charge
A Northeast Georgia woman is charged with felony burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a shed at a home in the Garden Lakes community.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Linda Vorachack, 35, of 510 Yargo Lane, Winder, is accused of attempting to enter a shed in the yard of a home on Sandy Beach Terrace Sunday around 5:45 p.m. When police arrived she is reported to have run from the officers but was caught quickly.
In addition to felony second degree burglary, Vorachack is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and obstruction.