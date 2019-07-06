A Rome man who allegedly failed to stop for Floyd County Police finds himself facing several drug felonies as well as felony theft charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Richard Duke Jr., 25, of 908 Oakland Ave., was arrested Friday near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Elm Street. A county officer said Duke failed to stop when blue lights and a siren were initially activated.
Once the vehicle was stopped, a K-9 conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up quantities of suspected meth and heroin along with three glass smoking devices.
Duke was also wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a victim's debit card back in May when he withdrew $200 from the victim's account at an ATM.
Duke is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.
He also faces misdemeanors for financial transaction card theft, possession of drug related objects, driving on a revoked or suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude officers.
Report: Floyd Police apprehend two men with methamphetamine
A call to police about a couple of men loitering on property in Lindale resulted in two arrests.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toby Keith Johnson, 23, of 28 Bollen Court, and Zachary Leon Hall, 23, of 255 Cave Spring Road, were arrested at Davis Street and Landers Drive and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Both were also charged with misdemeanors for loitering or prowling.
Hall was additionally charged with failure to appear in court and possession of drug related objects after the officer found two needles loaded with suspected meth in his clothing.
Police make arrest in connection with May burglary
A Rome man is accused of felony burglary following an investigation into a May 20 incident on Spring Circle in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Stephen Miller, 39, of 114 Margo Trail, is alleged to have entered a building owned by a victim was who away from home at the home and took an assortment of hand tools, power tools, fishing gear, and die cast cars from the property.
Traffic stop leads to felony marijuana arrest
A traffic stop Friday night on Shorter Avenue has resulted in a felony possession of marijuana charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jomandi Tyshan Fisher, 32, 0f 10C Fountain Square, was pulled over at 6 Shorter Ave. around 5 p.m. Friday, where he was found to be in possession of more than an once of marijuana.
Report: Woman pulls knife on victim during argument
A woman who allegedly pulled a knife out during an argument at her home faces a felony assault charge
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Dianne Lawhorne, 32, of 391 Gentry Road, Kingston, is charged with felony aggravated assault as well as two misdemeanor counts for cruelty to children under the age of 18.
Lawhorne allegedly displayed the knife during the altercation that took place in front of two children.
Floyd woman arrested on felony battery charge
A Lindale woman has been charged with felony battery after attempting to enter a home on Landers Drive in Lindale late Friday night,
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lauren Beth Walker, 27, of 22 Landers Drive, is alleged to have attempted to enter a home and battered the female occupant during the incident.
Walker was also charged with a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.