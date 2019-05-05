Sit in on one of Juliette Baue’s fitness classes and you’d never know your instructor has suffered for the last decade from chronic pain issues. Baue, the regional manager for The Rock Fitness Center with locations in Rome, Adairsville, Calhoun and Cartersville, teaches a variety of classes at all four centers, 15 times a week while fighting CRPS, Complex regional pain syndrome.
Baue, who turned 30 on April 3, suffered a dance-related injury 11 years ago, but has not let that stop her from promoting physical exercise and wellness, putting her degree in Outdoor Recreation from Southern Illinois University to good use.
“You’re never promised another day so I believe that staying active puts you in the best position to maintain an active,” she said
She has been in her post as regional manager for The Rock for the past three years. In a recent post on her own Facebook page, Baue summed up her love for her job and opportunity to work with clients saying, “My job is rewarding on so many levels, getting to watch a dream become reality is one of my most favorite...I can’t wait to help everyone on their journeys and watch them crush their goals!”
Baue believes there is no better place than Northwest Georgia to enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle, from it’s mountains to it lakes and rivers.
When she is not promoting health and wellness, Baue is likely to be found helping Paw Angels Inc. a rescue organization based in Calhoun which promotes fostering and adoption for dogs who are most in need in the community. She unabashedly calls herself a “puppy loving adventure seeker.”
Baue also owns a professional photography studio in Adairsville. “I love to do lifestyle photographs, wedding photos, birthdays, family shots and portraits,” Baue said.
Some of her favorite memories are looking through his boxes of old family photos or going on random car rides to photograph old barns and fields.
“I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to have their own boxes of memories,” Baue said.