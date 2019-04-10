Editor’s Note This is letter from Judy Peterson announces her resignation as the City of Calhoun’s Volunteer Recycling Coordinator. She has served the city in this position for the past four years.
I cannot, in good faith, continue to volunteer as the City Recycling Coordinator, when I do not see potential for growth and progress in the program beyond some additional bins to collect cardboard and larger dumpsters at the center.
When our neighbors in Dalton are celebrating their 27th year of curbside recycling and not giving in to downward trends that come and go; when our neighbors in Rome and Cartersville have also maintained a curbside recycling service for well over 20 years; I find it difficult to understand where we are with a plan for long-term sustainability. I fully believe the key word is “service” that we grapple with in Calhoun.
Our mayor has been asked many, many times in public if there is a chance for curbside in our future and his answer has always been NO. We have to consider if our elected officials are in office to serve the taxpayers of Calhoun, or serve a different cause.
The current program allowed for total transparency in regard to downstream materials. We knew our buyers, we maintained records of tonnage and we were able to measure our progress. And with the help of over 70 local businesses and hundreds of dedicated families, we increased tonnage from 320 to 594 tons between 2017 to 2018.
Please ask the important questions of the mayor:
♦ How can we help make recycling easier and more convenient for our downtown and small business owners as well as residents who may not have the time to drive materials to a drop off site?
♦ Do we have feasibility studies to support a city-wide recycling program and if not, isn’t it time?
♦ Who will get our recyclables from the center?
♦ Will there be transparency in what happens to the materials once hauled from the center?
♦ Are we making money from the sale of our materials?
♦ Under this new management, are we making progress towards a stronger, more service-driven effort, or simply moving material away?
♦ It is a fact that people will recycle if the service is convenient and accessible. If curbside isn’t an option, do we have plans for additional drop-off sites around Calhoun to make recycling easier?
♦ City services result from citizen demand and our leaders responding. Citizens have said they want quality police and fireman, safe streets, clean and affordable water and high quality education. Overall, we have asked our leaders for quality of life, which comes in many forms. I am a great believer in recreation. This program is costly but the return in quality of life is immeasurable.
♦ While recycling does ebb and flow, it is something in which a large segment of our city and county firmly believe.
♦ Do city services result from citizen demand and our leaders responding?
Someone asked me last week if I worked for the city or the people. I had to stop and think because when I began as the coordinator, I was working for a cause, assuming that working for The City was in fact working for the people. It certainly needs to be one and the same, and I trust we will continue to work towards a more collaborative effort, a more people-centered government, and a more honest approach to serving the people of Calhoun/Gordon County.
I do want to thank all of our partners in recycling. Had it not been for Halstead International Flooring, Advent Health, Chick-fil-A, Farmers Furniture, Foam Products, and our dear friends from Mauldin Trash Service along with Shawn Javad and Zip Holland, and of course Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his guys, we could not have made this happen. Also, Angie Gravitt, Donny Robertson, Clay Stevenson, Peter Coombe, Brock Holley and Beth Holcomb of Calhoun City Schools were instrumental in leading the way for improvements in the program. It has been a pleasure to work with you guys and to see those amazing children as they went about the business of collecting, sorting and delivering recyclables to our center.
To the business owners in and around Calhoun, thank you for letting our volunteers serve you! This was a lovely example of collaboration and cooperation between a group of City volunteers and businesses who truly want to help make Calhoun/Gordon County a greener, cleaner city. Thank you, Sarah, Brenda, Charry, Tom, Dan, Ilene, CK and so many others who gave their valuable time to support this effort.
Always remember, “all of us are smarter than one of us.”