FLOWERY BRANCH — Receiver Julio Jones, tight end Austin Hooper and first-round pick Chris Lindstrom are returning to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Dan Quinn made the announcement after Friday’s practice.
Jones missed the Thanksgiving night loss to the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. Hooper will be back on the field after sitting out three games with an injured knee. Lindstrom has been activated off the injured list and will start at right guard for the Falcons (3-9).
Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick, hasn’t played since breaking his right foot in the season opener at Minnesota. He is expected to share time with Matt Gono.
Offensive linemen Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) and James Carpenter (concussion) won’t play against the Panthers (5-7). Punter Matt Bosher (right groin) and safety Sharrod Neasman (shoulder) are questionable.
NASCAR
Elliott repeats as winner of most popular driver awardNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chase Elliott’s run as NASCAR’s most popular driver hit two consecutive years when he was voted as the sport’s top star.
Elliott won the award last season, the first since Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired to end his streak of 15 consecutive years as winner. Earnhardt Jr. fell one year short of the record 16 set by Hall of Famer Bill Elliott — Chase’s father.
The award is based on a fan vote and sponsored by the National Motorsports Press Association. Bill Elliott won the award every year between 1984 and 2002 until he removed his name from consideration. But the honor was returned to his family last year with Chase’s first victory, and the 24-year-old now seems to be a lock to reel off his own impressive run.
Fans are drawn to his workmanlike approach — like his father — and simple and unassuming attitude. Chase Elliott still lives in his Dawsonville hometown and hasn’t let his four seasons driving at NASCAR’s top level for Hendrick Motorsports change his character.
Elliott won three times this season and made it to the third round of the playoffs.
College Basketball
Florida to name court after former coach DonovanGAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Donovan is returning to Florida for good.
The Gators are naming their basketball court after Donovan, who led them to back-to-back national championships, four Final Four appearances and six Southeastern Conference titles during his 19 years in Gainesville.
“Billy Donovan Court” will be formally introduced Feb. 15 during Florida’s game against Vanderbilt. Donovan will be in attendance since it takes place during the NBA’s All-Star break.
Donovan made basketball matter at Florida, leading the Gators to a 467-185 record before leaving to take over the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.
Former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley hired Donovan in 1996, and current AD Scott Stricklin said naming the court after Donovan was “just an obvious way to honor him.”
NBA
Source: Knicks fire Fizdale amid 4-18 start to seasonNEW YORK — The New York Knicks fired coach David Fizdale on Friday after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18, a person with knowledge of the decision said.
Fizdale ran practice earlier in the day but was then fired, the person said on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
The Knicks have lost eight straight games, with the last two by scores of 132-88 to Milwaukee on Monday night and 129-92 to Denver on Thursday night. They have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season in Fizdale’s first season.