The Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a North Rome residence Thursday where they seized contraband and arrested one individual.
According to Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County police:
Police received a complaint and began investigating the area. The task force, along with K9 Lex discovered $14,420 cash, 5.84 pounds of marijuana, four rifles, four pistols and prescription pills at 136 W. Peel Road. Joshua Lee Burns was arrested during the raid.
Man charged with choking and physical violence
A Cave Spring man was arrested at his residence Wednesday night and charged after reportedly choking and hitting the victim in the face.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Dennis Harold Phillips II, 34, of 120 Padlock Mountain Road, wrapped his hands around the victim's neck choking them and struck them in the face causing their nose to bleed as well as a bump on their face.
Phillips is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.
Report: Instagram threats land man in jail
A Rome teenager is accused of using social media to threaten to shoot a female.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zechariah Trevion Williamson, 17, of 305 Northwood Drive, is alleged to have posted a threat on March 18 on Instagram to shoot a woman .
Williamson is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications.
Man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm
A Floyd County resident has been charged with a felony for possession of a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Eugene Cromer, 35, of 742 Eden Valley Road, is accused of having a firearm in his vehicle which is against the law for a convicted felon.
The incident is alleged to have occurred March 2 at an address on Old Rockmart Road in Silver Creek.
Cromer also faces two felony probation violations.