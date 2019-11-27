Former Chattooga High School standout Isaac Foster was recognized as a second-team all-conference returner by the Big South, despite missing the end of the season.
Johnson, Foster among all-conference honorees
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Dogs sniff out over three pounds of meth
- Dallas man arrested at Rockmart Walmart with drugs, gun and more
- Energy and a smile: Joe Wright remembered by friends and family
- Adairsville man arrested after accidentally firing gun inside pizza restaurant
- Couple charged with multiple crimes related to sexual exploitation of minors
- Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 11-17, 2019
- Rome sues upstream carpet-makers over toxic PFOAs in river
- Rome suing over thirty companies in water pollution lawsuit
- PREP FOOTBALL: Rockmart loses 41-3 to Brooks County in the second round
- Restaurant inspections for Catoosa and Walker counties: Nov. 1-15, 2019