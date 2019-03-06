How does Marie Osmond do that?
Every time she comes on TV telling me how she lost fifty pounds eating food that came through the front door in cardboard boxes, I think, “Really?”
She'll be 60 this year and looks half that. There is nothing wrong in looking 60, whatever that looks like, but when my grandmother Phillips was 60 she didn't look like the girl on TV.
A English woman told me once that “appearances are always deceiving.” Boy was she right.
Not wanting to bring undue attention to this 60-year-old grandmother on TV, I'll just say that she and her brother have been in show business a long time and there are probably still women with Donny Osmond posters hanging behind their closet doors.
Still, she has always been a good-looking woman and how does she do it now?
The Kansas women volunteered that Marie – OOPS – I let the cat out on that, well now you know the subject of this note. KW says that Marie has “had a little work done.”
Maybe. I went back to compare earlier pictures and I guess she's right, not that there is anything wrong with that.
Marie looks natural, not something created in a lab and I can give her that. She doesn't look California-ied.
Having a little work done is so pervasive people don't keep it a secret. They talk about it and a woman at work asked me, “How do you like my new xxx.” I hadn't noticed.
I think it is better to keep people guessing.
KW and I honeymooned at a spot I'd never heard of. It was a slow-moving place that didn't even have a jail. If someone got into trouble, they were shipped off the island and couldn't come back.
Every morning there was a gaggle of females at the pool looking like they'd been in a bus wreck. Bruised, bandaged, black-eyed, some with hovering uxorious husbands.
French Canadian ladies came to the island to have a little work done. They couldn't get out in the heat so they compared results before the sun got high.
It isn't like that today. The place is full of hustle and just another island. They have bus service, cruise ships stop there, and there's a jail.
All this reminds me of a photo of Grandmother Phillips taken on her 60th birthday. She'd never heard of having a little work done.
Maybe she could have used it. Just a little.