Before the end of the coming week I will mark my tenth anniversary with the Rome News-Tribune. It sure doesn’t seem like it’s been that long.
Much is made of geo-political boundaries. For instance, whether a business or new industry is located in this county or that county — especially in the hyper competitive industrial development and jobs creation environment.
I sleep at night two miles across an imaginary line that separates Floyd and Bartow County but I can tell you that there is a ton of traffic crossing that line — in both directions — every day. Even in Floyd County we are an extremely mobile society.
But perception, and how we do things still rules our environment. For example, one of my best friends in the world just changed jobs and texted me a new phone number. Being the foolish old goat that I am I texted back asking if that was a landline or a mobile number. It was texted to me — of course it was mobile.
But that’s the way I’ve done things for years, so it colors my perception of how things are and should be.
When the Georgia Department of Labor sends out its twice monthly job reports it tells us how may jobs there are in Floyd County and how many Floyd County residents have jobs. Sounds like it should be one number right?Generally, each of those numbers is between 42,000 and 44,000 so it’s easy to understand how they might be confused.
It’s important to understand that the number of jobs based in Floyd County are not all filled with Floyd County residents. Similarly the number of Floyd County residents who are working are not all working in Floyd County.
Little Adairsville is right on the cusp of a jobs growth spurt. Ashley Capital is all but finished with a new speculative industrial building in the Georgia North Industrial Park. More than 700,000 square feet of space and well over 100 truck loading bays.
My bet is that it won’t be a spec building for long. It’s about three-quarters the size of the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center and if it brings three-quarters the numbers of jobs, that will amount to close to 600 new jobs. Make no mistake about it there will be a lot of Floyd County residents crossing that geopolitical line to earn a living.
Ashley Capital has already graded an adjacent tract for what they claim will be an even larger building once the first one is sold or leased.
A Japanese metal forging company, Nippon Light Metals Georgia has scheduled a ground breaking for their new plant in Adairsville on November 20. Phase one of that project will involve 90,000 square feet and 110 jobs. A Russian manufacturer is looking at another site in Adairsville off Highway 41 North.
What this Adairsville resident, and likely many others may be thinking though is this — traffic on Georgia 140 is fixing to get crazy.
We all have been talking about the importance of the jobs, but what we haven’t been discussing is the already record low unemployment and the relative lack of a workforce. If Rome and Floyd County landed a company that brought another 800 jobs like the Lowe’s facility did, you can bet they won’t all be filled by Floyd County residents.
All this isn’t to negate the importance of where a new industry locates. There are advantages and real dividends. For example, new companies locating in one community or another is the property taxes and community stewardship that follows them.
Food for FinesThe Rome-Floyd County branch of the Sarah Hightower Regional Library will host a Food for Fines drive November 4 through November 9.
People with overdue library books who have rolled up fines will be allowed to bring in canned food during the week and have their fines reduced by $1 per can up to a maximum of $5 per library card.
All of the food food donations will be distributed to the local community food kitchen. The library will not be allowed to accept any food that is considered perishable, past the sell by date or homemade.
Chaplain to speak at Veterans Day eventDavid Thornton, the chaplain for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, will be the keynote speaker for the November 11 Veterans Day commemoration at the Tomb of the Known Soldier in Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The services, sponsored by the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion in Rome, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the plaza at the foot of Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Representatives from various veterans organizations will participate in the laying of wreaths around the Tomb of the Known Soldier, Charles Graves.