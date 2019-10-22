Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening, and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.
This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.
Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.
The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, and last month, he matter-of-factly told an audience that they might be hearing his last annual Carter Center address. But even then, he was forward-thinking, expressing hopes that the center will become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts, including “wars by the United States.”
“I just want to keep the whole world at peace,” Carter said.
State moves to close facility over carcinogen levels in air
COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s governor is trying to force a medical sterilization facility to temporarily close after it allowed a gaseous carcinogen to leak out last month.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement Monday saying he filed a temporary restraining order against Becton Dickinson in Covington. The company has refused the city’s request to temporarily close pending the implementation of more emissions controls that are tested to be effective.
The city issued the request after air quality tests showed elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen that federal authorities have said can cause health issues with extended exposure.
Carr says the legal filing was on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp and the state Environmental Protection Division following months of failed negotiations.
Solution sought as builders of lake home seek to move graves
A county board is delaying any recommendation on a request to move a cemetery in the front yard of a lakefront home under construction.
The Times reports that the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday postponed the issue until Nov. 18 to give opposing sides time to try and work out a solution.
Timothy and Susan Carey want to move the gravesites, prompting opposition from at least one relative whose family members are buried there. Wes Hulsey says the remains of his ancestors should “rest in peace.”
The home owners want to move the cemetery about 40 feet (12 meters).
The two dozen graves include members of the Thompson family, one of Hall County’s founding families. Hulsey says the bodies of two slaves from the early 19th century also are buried there.