NEW YORK — The New York Jets released guard Kelechi Osemele a day after he had shoulder surgery without the team’s approval.
The move Saturday is the latest chapter in what has become a contentious standoff between Osemele and the team.
Osemele had surgery Friday in Boston to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Jets were made aware of Osemele’s plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t approved, it was considered an “unexcused absence.”
Osemele was listed on the team’s injury report Friday as doubtful to play at Jacksonville and then downgraded Saturday to out. The Jets later announced they cut ties with him.
Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler, says in a statement the Jets owe him the balance of his contract. Osemele also will be looking to recoup all money lost through fines.
NASCAR
Gilliland scores first Trucks victory with Martinsville winMARTINSVILLE, Va. — Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck Series race by holding off championship contender Ross Chastain in overtime at Martinsville Speedway.
Gilliland passed Chastain for the lead in regulation on Saturday and had a decent cushion until an accident between Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson brought out the caution with six laps remaining. He bested Chastain on the restart in overtime and sealed the victory when Chastain and Harrison Burton tangled on the final lap.
Gilliland’s win came in a Toyota owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports and prevented a title contender from locking in a spot in the championship-deciding finale. The final field of four still has all four slots remaining with just one race to go to set the championship field because non-playoff drivers have won both events in this round of the playoffs.
Chastain finished second, followed by Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill, who was a career-best fifth. Burton, teammates with Gilliland, dropped from third to 18th on the final lap.
It was a rough day for the title contenders. Stewart Friesen was spun in the final stage, reigning series champion and points leader Brett Moffitt was in several incidents and finished 29th, and Matt Crafton had to change his battery mid-race and finished 23rd.
Golf
Woods maintains two-shot lead in spectator-free eventINZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods shot a second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the rain-hit Zozo Championship.
Teeing off in front of empty stands, Woods picked up where he left off after a 64 in Thursday’s opening round with a birdie on the first hole, one of seven on the day that gave him a 36-hole total of 12-under 128, two shots ahead of Gary Woodland.
Woods took the lead on the par-4 17 when his approach shot landed a foot from the hole and he made the easy birdie putt. His only bogey came on the par-4 second hole.
Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan took the unusual step of closing the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course to spectators for Saturday’s second round over safety concerns.
Golf
Federer to face De Minaur in final of home tournamentBASEL, Switzerland — Roger Fed-erer delighted his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors semifinals on Saturday.
Seeking a 10th career title in Basel, the 38-year-old Federer will play 20-year-old Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final. He has reached the final 13 straight times in the Swiss Indoors.
De Minaur, a wild card, advanced by beating big-serving American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in a meeting of unseeded players.
Both finalists have won three titles this season, though for De Minaur these are the only three of his career so far while Federer is chasing his 103rd.
Serving for the match, Federer saved the only break point he allowed the seventh-ranked Tsitsipas.