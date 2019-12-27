A few years back, as an eighth grader at Chattanooga Valley Middle School, Jeremiah Turner was one of the league’s most bruising backs and — at times — a force on defense for the Eagles.
Once he left the North Georgia Athletic Conference and traded in the maroon and white for the black, silver and white of the Ridgeland Panthers, it didn’t take him long to re-establish himself as a player to be reckoned with on Friday nights.
After a year of growth playing freshman and junior varsity football, Turner was ready for prime time as a sophomore and the 6-foot, 200-pounder quickly found himself as a starter for the Panthers at defensive end.
He wasted little time introducing himself to opposing offenses and creating headaches for opposing offensive coordinators by ending the year with 54 tackles, including six for loss, while also recovering three fumbles. Those numbers would later earn him a spot on the 6-AAAA All-Region first team defense by the region coaches.
And this past season, he was at it again.
Racking up 55 more tackles, five tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception, Turner was simply all over the field and was rewarded at the end of the season with yet another All-Region first team selection. Today, he is further being rewarded as the Walker County Defensive Football Player of the Year for 2019.
“It feels pretty great to be honest,” he said with a smile upon hearing the news. “I just try my best every day and never give up.”
Blessed with size, strength, speed and athleticism, Turner stood out as a disruptive player for the region champions. Whether he was beating offensive linemen around the edge, getting off blocks to make plays at the line of scrimmage or racing downfield to make tackles on tailbacks, Turner always seemed to find himself in the middle of the action.
“I just like to hit people,” he said. “I like to hit them hard.”
Turner also was a force on offense as well. Not only did he throw his share of devastating blocks to spring his own running backs for big gains and touchdowns, he also got to show off his own power and explosiveness with the ball in his hands.
The two-way standout said he knew had to take his game up another notch for his team this past season.
“I had to do it for the seniors because I know I’m (going to be) the next to be leaving,” explained the rising senior, adding that his goals for next year included more championships for Ridgeland. “It made me want to push myself harder.”