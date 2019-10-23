On Oct. 1, Catoosa Utility District Authority customers voted in a four-way race for a CUDA board member. The election took place at CUDA’s office at 1058 Old Mill Rd. in Ringgold.
Four-way races can be close and this one was no exception. Jena Grant led with 259 votes. Second place was one vote away from being a tie: Mike Fowler received 170 votes and incumbent John Crawford received 169. Mike Perkins came in at 110 votes.
Because a candidate must receive half the votes plus one to win, a runoff election was required. On Oct. 15, 553 CUDA customers voted between Jena Grant and Mike Fowler. Grant won the election 326-226 (there was one blank vote).
Grant's term will begin Jan. 1, 2020. CUDA board members serve six-year terms and can serve a maximum of three terms.
Here’s what Grant shared with us about running for the CUDA Board of Commissioners and about how she plans to work as a board member.
What was it like to run for the CUDA Board of Commissioners?
The campaign experience was exciting and exhausting. But the help of family and friends made it easier and more enjoyable. I really believe that a lot of us stepped out of our comfort zone, and needless to say, we met a lot of good people and enjoyed hearing their stories.
During the campaigning process, did you study up on the water company?
Yes, with the board meetings and talking with the CUDA board members. It was very beneficial and provided me with an opportunity to learn more about the District's operations.
The board meetings give you a different perspective on some of the issues and challenges that CUDA faces and how they are planning on handling those issues. I was able to gain a better understanding of the District's financial position and water production through updates and reports that were provided at these meetings.
The District is working to improve its communication efforts to customers through technology. Improvements to the District's website, Facebook account, phone system and billing software are all being reviewed for improvements and efficiency to better serve customers. In addition, the District is taking on an aggressive capital improvement plan through the replacement of older water lines that have been susceptible to leaks and breaks.
How do you see your role as a CUDA board member? And what will be your primary responsibilities?
I see my role as being supportive but also engaging and providing direction and leadership for the District. CUDA has had some strong leadership from its board members over the years. I would just like to continue building upon all of the great things that have been done.
My responsibilities will be to work with the other board members and general manager to make sound decisions that will be in the best interest of the customers we serve and the District. The board members play a critical role in approving budgets, capital improvement plans and making decisions that directly impact the customers of the District for years to come. I look forward to working alongside the other board members.
Did you encounter any interesting questions or concerns from local residents during your campaign?
Most of the questions were people jokingly asking if they would get a discount on their water bill if they voted for me.
Anything else you'd like to share?
I would like to thank my family, friends and all of the customers that came out to vote in the first election and the run-off. This was a new experience for me and I appreciate all of the support that was provided throughout this process.
I'd also like to congratulate the other candidates for the work they put in throughout the campaign. I know personally that it was challenging and difficult for everyone, but I appreciate the race that was run by everyone.
I am so excited for this chance to serve and work for the people of Catoosa County.
