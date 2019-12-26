LaFayette’s Jaylon Ramsey is in the midst of a solid season as a leader at point guard for the Ramblers, but that should come as no surprise considering what Ramsey was doing earlier in the fall.
The diminutive 5-foot-7 Ramsey spent the months leading up to basketball season becoming a team leader as the “point guard” for the football team.
Ramsey, who had been slated to see time at quarterback, running back and receiver for the Ramblers, suddenly found himself thrust into the starting quarterback role in Week 3 because of what became a season-ending injury to LaFayette senior starter Zach Cowan.
“I was kind of worried at first because I really didn’t know what to do,” he admitted. “But I got a lot of help from my coaches and teammates and I finally got to knowing what I was doing.”
Did he ever.
Ramsey went on to shine in the new role, joining junior running back Jamario Clements to form a exciting backfield combination for the Orange-and-Black.
While Clements ran past — and sometimes through — would-be tacklers, Ramsey looked like the jammer on a roller derby team, speeding around defenders, dodging bodies in traffic and zooming past the opposition on a nightly basis.
The second-year standout finished the season with 121 carries for 1,222 yards on the ground to go with 256 yards passing and another 111 yards receiving on just six catches. He ended the season with 14 total touchdowns, 12 scores coming via the run, and was voted first team All-Region (6-AAAA) as an athlete.
“It makes me feel good,” Ramsey said with a smile after hearing that he had been named the 2019 Walker County Offensive Football Player of the Year. “I wouldn’t have been able to do without my teammates though. They really supported me a lot and I’m thankful for them.”
In his full game under center against Gordon Lee, he accounted for 201 total yards and three touchdowns. He would collect 179 yards and two TDs on 14 carries against Heritage and picked up 161 total yards against Ridgeland, but it was his performance in a shootout defeat against Pickens that will serve as his season highlight.
Ramsey ran 20 times that night for 293 yards, scoring on runs of 73 and 78 yards. It was one the highest single-game rushing totals by a LaFayette player in the last 50 years and could be an all-time program record. Clements also went for 250 that same game as the Ramblers rolled up 641 yards of offense.
“I wouldn’t just say I had a good year,” Ramsey said humbly. “We all had a good year. My (offensive) line did a lot of work too. I wouldn’t have gotten all those yards if it wasn’t for them, so I have to thank them too.”