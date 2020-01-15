Walker County will elect a five-member Board of Commissioners in November as its new form of government.
James Hill of Rossville has filed his Declaration of Intent to seek the position of commissioner for District 1, which encompasses Rossville and Fairview.
Hill has been married for nearly 30 years and has a grown son and two grandchildren. “Family is everything,” he says. “I was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2013. A couple of months later, I was operated on by the da Vinci robot, guided by Dr. Singh, who teaches other doctors how to use the robot, and have been cancer-free since. But an experience like that really sharpens your perspective on life, and family becomes more important than ever.”
Hill has lived in Walker County for all but the first four months of his life. He’s been working since 1993 as creative director for Bahakel Communications, which owns numerous radio stations, including Sunny 92.3, WUUQ Classic Country and Hits 96.
“As a writer of radio commercials,” says Hill, “I help businesses turn ideas into results. It’s a skill I will bring to the position of commissioner. Rossville and Fairview have a lot going for them. In the past, times changed and we failed to adapt, but now we’re adapting. We need to keep up the momentum. Chattanooga is growing and coming our way and we need to be ready for it.”
To learn more about James Hill, visit https://www.facebook.com/jim.hill.98434
In addition to a board of commissioners, Walker County residents will vote in 2020 for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three board of education positions.