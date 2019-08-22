Bill Irmscher qualified to run for one of the three Ward 1 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 election.
A company transfer brought the Irmscher family to Rome in 1972. My business career in manufacturing included extensive U.S. travel as well as in the U.K., Europe and the Down Under countries of Australia and New Zealand. I even had the experience of opening a manufacturing plant in Guatemala before moving to a 10-year career as a financial consultant.
My wife, Jan, and I are the parents of three boys that were educated in the Rome school system. We are blessed with five grandchildren: four in college and one at Unity Christian.
I enjoy being involved in community activities. I served eight years on the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission, past president of the Rome Exchange Club, past president of the Coosa Valley Fair Association, served as treasurer and on the board of directors of The Family Resource Center and Coosa Country Club. I also served as deacon and an elder of the First Presbyterian Church. Most recently, I served as one of your city commissioners and hope to be re-elected.
Rome has a lot in its favor and I feel good about the future. We have a superb medical community, excellent educational facilities, vibrant downtown, rivers, trails, good recreational facilities and friendly citizens. It is a community where city government, county government, the chamber and a new industrial development team all work together in making Rome a better place to live.
If re-elected I will continue to promote the positives of our area in order to attract new industry ... the economic driver of a community. I will promote advances in education, responsible fiscal policy, better parks and trails. I will listen to the concerns of our citizens and serve as a good and honest liaison.