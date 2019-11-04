An iPhone was stolen from the booth of a flea market in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the I-75 Flea Market at 400 Direct Connection Drive.
The victim told police the male offender was looking at an iPhone 8 and that he eventually put it in his pocket and fled the scene, reports show.
The 64-GB phone is gold in color with serial number 356715086240267, and has an approximate value of $495.
According to the victim, the offender was an African-American male wearing a black and purple jacket.
The victim added that the man had cross tattoos on one cheek of his face, and tear drops on the other cheek, reports show.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the missing iPhone is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.