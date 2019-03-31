A Calhoun man arrested at Jackson State Prison and brought to Floyd County was in jail without bond on drug charges Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Preston Eugene Davis, 34, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 16-H in Calhoun, was arrested Saturday by Floyd County deputies at the prison in Butts County.
Davis is charged with felony methamphetamine possession and possession with intent to distribute meth, He’s also facing a felony parole violation.
Floyd County man charged with aggravated assault
A Floyd County man facing assault charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Patrick Donavan Huff, 25, of 79 McHenry Drive, was arrested Saturday at his home on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault.
Huff also is charged with hindering a person making an emergency phone call, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.
Police: Rosemont Park man stole Nissan
A Rosemont Park man accused of stealing a 2002 Nissan Xterra was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cody Christopher Ball, 34, of 331 Alfred Ave., was arrested Saturday in Silver Creek less than an hour after the theft was reported.
Ball is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
Diane Wagner, staff writer