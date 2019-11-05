Two incumbents will remain on the Chickamauga City Council after winning their respective elections.
The City of Chickamauga 2019 election was held on Tuesday, November 5, at the Chickamuaga Civic Center.
There are 1,958 registered voters in Chickamauga. A total of 77 people voted early. There were three provisional voters.
Chickamauga City Council incumbents Daymon Garrett, who is retired, and Lee Miller, who is a State Farm insurance agent, were challenged by prospective candidate and vehicle processor James Dale Powell for the two seats available.
The seats went to the two candidates with the highest votes.
Lee Miller received 263 votes, thus totaling 42.8 percent of the vote.
Daymon Garrett also secured a seat on the council with 260 votes, receiving 42.3 percent of the vote.
James Dale Powell received 92 votes, totaling 14.9 percent of the vote.
Several of the races were unopposed such as Mayor Ray Crowder’s bid for re-election.
The Board of Education had three seats available. One of the seats was filled by appointment last year when school board member Billy Neal Ellis passed away.
Insurance agent Cynthia Roberts was appointed to that seat and ran unopposed, receiving 302 votes.
Two incumbents of the Board of Education Gary Parrish and David Askew ran unopposed as well.
The city of Chickamauga voted “yes” for Sunday alcohol sales.
The vote for Sunday alcohol sales passed with 242 votes with only 111 against, giving a “yes” for Sunday alcohol sales a 131 vote advantage.