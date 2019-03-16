More than $2,500 in tools and equipment was recently stolen from a work truck parked at a storage facility of U.S. 41 in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred between 6 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on March 5 on Stubby Lane at the Ringgold Storage facility.
The victim told police that video surveillance revealed two white males entering the premises in a 1990s model extended cab Ford F-150. The men made multiple passes through the property where they spent 17 minutes parked next to the dumpster before stopping at the victim’s work truck.
The victim admitted that the front doors of the truck were unlocked at the time, but that the storage compartments were not.
The suspects were able to get the storage compartments unlocked and took several tools.
Several drills, a socket set, an extension ladder, and a six-pack of Pepsi all stolen from the truck during the incident, reports show.
“From the video, it appeared that both offenders were white males and they were wearing hoodies, which were pulled over their heads,” Deputy Anthony Penson said.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.