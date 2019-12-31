There’s an old adage in the news business: if it bleeds, it leads.
What that proverbial statement equates to is that crime stories, more than any other type of news coverage, are what readers are interested in, and that idea proved true in 2019, with all of the most read articles on CalhounTimes.com dealing with crime or first responder activity.
It’s not unusual for news companies to hear complaints about the lack of good news, and while we do strive to provide plenty of positive coverage, it is always the police activity reports that generate the most interest.
What follows were the eight posts on our website that received the most clicks in 2019. Also of note is that all of the posts occurred later in the year, indicating that web traffic has increased throughout the year.
GCSO reports: Man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before
Dwight Juliuse Jones, the man arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Krystal Jones, on Sept. 12 had previously been arrested in a domestic violence situation and was wanted in relation to an event that occurred hours before, according to reports acquired by the Calhoun Times.
According to GSCO records, Dwight Jones, 39, of 558 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and violation of bond after the incident last week that included a brief shootout with police.
GCSO arrests Calhoun man accused of molesting, abusing child
A Calhoun man was accused of molesting and abusing a child since the victim was at least 9 years old, according to Gordon County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to GCSO and jail records, Brian Thomas Pierce, 36, of 124 Farmington Drive, was arrested Saturday, Dec, 14, and charged with child molestation, cruelty to children and sexual battery against a child under 16.
Multiple drug busts for Calhoun Police Department: Five arrested in three incidents
Calhoun Police Department officers arrested five different individuals between Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, on methamphetamine and other drug charges stemming from three unrelated incidents.
Police: Resaca man charged with murder, assault after killing woman, shooting at deputies
Gordon County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shootout early Thursday, Sept. 12, that resulted in the death of one woman, a gunshot injury to and the arrest of a man on murder and aggravated assault charges, and no injuries for any member of law enforcement, confirmed Chief Deputy Robert Paris.
According to jail records, Dwight Juliuse Jones, 39, of 558 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and violation of bond.
Fatal fire on Hall Memorial Road under investigation; victim ID confirmed
Gordon County Fire Department officials confirmed Friday, Dec. 20, that a fatal house fire that occurred late Thursday evening is under investigation.
Bo Nicholson, fire investigator for the Gordon County Fire-Rescue Department, confirmed that Sandra Nation, 72, died as the result of an accidental kitchen fire. He said that she was unable to escape the home in time due to a disability but that the official cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed.
Resaca man arrested on aggravated sexual battery, child molestation charges
Deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Resaca man on Monday, Dec. 16, who is accused of repeatedly molesting a child in his care.
According to GCSO and jail records, Lloyd Mikel Pelt Jr., 40, of 1638 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
Police: Calhoun man arrested after pouring boiling cup of noodles onto woman’s lap
The Calhoun Police Department arrested a Calhoun man after they say he poured a cup of boiling water and noodles into the lap of a woman, causing her to seek medical treatment before being transferred to another hospital with a burn unit.
According to CPD and Gordon County jail records, Mario Roland Ramos Lopez, 39, of 155 Columbus Circle, Apt. 77, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Calhoun man arrested after firing shot through apartment wall while cleaning AR-15
A Calhoun man was arrested just before midnight Friday, Dec. 6, after he told police that he accidentally fired a shot from his AR-15 through the wall of his apartment while cleaning the gun.
According to CPD reports and Gordon County jail records, James Keith Breeden, 35, of 137 Holly Hills Drive, was charged with discharge of a firearm on property of another and reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another.