Approximately $10,000 in cash was stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home on Feb. 25, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on Cherokee Lake Drive in Ringgold sometime between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.
The victim told police he returned home to find that the window to his bathroom had been busted out and that a five-gallon jug of money had been taken from the home.
Approximately $300 worth of property damage was done to the residence with the breaking of the window, reports show.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing tools is encouraged to contact the Detective Timothy Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424