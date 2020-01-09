Now through Feb. 25, IHOP restaurants are selling classic Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals balloon icons to support the local CMN hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.
Guests can purchase icons by making a donation of $1 or $5 to support their local CMN hospital. The balloons will be on sale through National Pancake Day on Feb. 25, where patrons can receive a free short stack of pancakes and have the opportunity to donate back to the hospital. Last year, IHOP raised over $7,000 during the campaign, a 31% increase from 2018.
Stop in at any of the following IHOP locations to support Children’s Hospital at Erlanger:
- 2047 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
- 1510 Walnut Ave., Dalton, Ga.
- 5814 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- 5113 Tenn. 153, Hixson, Tenn.
- 4323 Freedom Parkway NW, Cleveland, Tenn.
All funds raised locally through this year’s IHOP National Pancake Day will support Children’s Hospital at Erlanger’s efforts to continue to provide specialized, pediatric care to the region.
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger thrives on the support of generous donors in our community, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals programs like National Pancake Day.
These donations have helped provide specialty care and equipment in a pediatric-centered environment. Most recently, these funds have supported the creation of the Children’s Kennedy Outpatient Center.
For more information about CMN Hospitals or to donate visit www.erlanger.org/foundations.