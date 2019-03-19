The Georgia Department of Transportation reopened the Interstate 75 rest area No. 34 at 7 a.m. on Monday, and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completed renovation.
The event was attended by representatives of GDOT as well as Chamber officials and members of the Ambassador Committee, along with community members and elected officials. The facility had been closed for renovations since January 2018.
“The Chamber was pleased to have representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation as our guests in Gordon County for the reopening of Rest Area (No.) 34 and are so pleased to have this beautifully renovated facility available in our community,” said Kathy Johnson, the president and CEO of the Chamber and the Development Authority of Gordon County. “With Rest Area (No.) 35 having been completed in September 2018, we now have two beautiful new rest areas in our community, which means we can offer the travelling public clean, safe and appealing options as they move through our county.”
Many exterior improvements were made to the rest area, including parking lot repair, drainage repair, parking lot re-striping, sidewalk repair and landscaping. The building itself was was repaired, remodeled and/or retrofitted, including roof and gutter replacement, replacement of HVAC systems, removal and replacement of all exterior and interior lighting with LED lighting, installation of occupancy sensors to lighting in restrooms and breezeways, replacement of existing toilet fixtures with automatic flush valves, replacement of floor and wall tile in all restrooms, replacement counters, mirrors and electric hand dryers, replacement of all toilet partitions, repair and repainting of all walls and ceilings. In addition, a family restroom was added to the building.
Funds for the renovation and beautification of the Georgia welcome centers and rest areas are drawn from revenues collected from the Georgia LOGO program. The Georgia LOGO program offers businesses advertising along highway interchanges through placement of names and logos on signs approaching exits. The cost of improving both rest areas was $2,545,637.
The event began with welcoming remarks from Marcus Williams, vice chair of the Chamber Board of Directors and assistant vice president/retail market manager with Synovus.
Brandon Clayton, an assistant district maintenance manager at GDOT, then acknowledged staff members in attendance. Clayton complimented Ontaria Riddick, a road enhancement contract specialist, for 18 years of service to GDOT and 12 years in her current position. GDOT officials in attendance deferred to her tenure and requested that she cut the ribbon, officially opening the rest area.
Commemorative packets of flower seeds were distributed to those in attendance. The seeds are identical to those used in Georgia interstate plantings known as the Wildflower Program. The program began in 1974 when Virginia Hand Callaway, then chair of the Birds and Wildflowers Committee of The Garden Club of Georgia Inc., spearheaded the movement to plant and protect wildflowers on the roadsides.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and several Garden Club of Georgia members presented their ideas to GDOT Commissioner Downing Musgrove, who enthusiastically endorsed the program. The seed packets are available at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, as well as GDOT's new 2019-2020 state road maps.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.