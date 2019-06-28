Hello again this is Brooklynn Groce.
I want to say Thank you to everyone that came out to my Spirit Night at Moe’s in Fort Oglethorpe on June 20th. We raised a little over $200.00 from our percentage of sales and donations from my “Bucks for Brooklynn” bucket.
A Bigger Thank you goes to Ms. Judy (Judy Cornelius), Adam & the other staff at Moe’s for making me my “special bowl” and for always making me feel welcome there.
I feel that this is a good start to my fundraising year as well as raising Awareness for Hydrocephalus and finding a Cure! I have set up another Spirit Night with Ms. Judy & Moe’s for September 26th 4-8 pm.
I would love to see Moe’s packed out this time! I need everyone’s help in raising Awareness for Hydrocephalus.
If you would like to register to walk with me or make a donation please visit my page at: support.hydroassoc.org/goto/brooklynn19
The walk to End Hydrocephalus is October 19, 2019 at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, TN.