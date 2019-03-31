Hundreds of dollars’ worth of tools were recently stolen during burglary of a Ringgold home near Battlefield Parkway, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 200 block of Bookout Road near Akins Road and Battlefield Parkway sometime between March 20 and 22.
The victim called police after realizing someone had entered the home and took several items, reports show.
Inspection of the home revealed that the suspect(s) entered through an unlocked back door.
Saws, digital meters, a socket set, tool belt, tool bag, and several miscellaneous tools were stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information related to the burglary or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.