Hundreds of dollars worth of jewelry and other items were recently stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County home on Stewart Road near Tiger Creek, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 7.
The victim told police he and his wife left the residence for a couple of hours and returned home to find that the house had been rummaged through with several items missing.
The victim did admit that the home may have been left unlocked during the time of the incident.
According to the victims, a gun safe, electric guitar, and several articles of jewelry were taken during the incident.
Some of the jewelry was homemade, but the victim stated that a pair of emerald earrings was among the more expensive pieces taken.
The victim added that no firearms were inside the gun safe that was stolen.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $690, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Marvin Thompson with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.