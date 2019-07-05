The Georgia Department of Public Safety has a question for you:
Are you or someone you know being sold for sex or made or forced to work for little or no pay and you cannot leave?
Call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 for help.
All victims of slavery and human trafficking have rights and are protected by
international, federal, and state law.
The hotline is anonymous and confidential; available 24 hours a day, seven days a week; able to provide help, referral to services, training, and general information; accessible in 170 languages; operated by a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization; and toll free.