Hospice of Chattanooga Brings it Home

The Hospice of Chattanooga, located at their new location at 121 Battlefield Crossing in Ringgold, Ga is helping keep North Georgia’s love ones home for the holidays.
“Hospice is holistic care. We not only care for the patient, but also for the caregiver. If we are keeping their love one comfortable so that they can rest, then it helps the whole family,” South Program Director, Brenda Straub said.
The Hospice of Chattanooga that will soon be celebrating their 40 year anniversary was created in the basement of Memorial Hospital by a few of the nuns and nurses there who saw a need and began volunteering.
Today the hospice serves 3 states, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina and 8 counties offering different programs to help benefit the community.
A memorial service is conducted once a year in the spring at the Church of Nativity, in Fort Oglethorpe to honor and remember those who have passed away. Invitations are sent out to care givers and love ones who have passed within the last year.
“We have people who show up to our memorial service who haven't lost someone in our care and that is fine because we want to offer that comfort as part of a community outreach,” Straub said.
Petals of Hope is a program where flowers are delivered to patients at different facilities. Sometimes even at their homes.
Healing Hearts is a program that meets once a month for the whole family where family members of all ages are encouraged to talk. The Brave New World program is for widows and widowers.
The nurses and the staff also participate in a special pinning ceremony for Veterans. Each pin given is based on the branch of service the patient was involved with. Red white and blue afghans are knitted by a fellow veteran and presented to the patient.
Hospice of Chattanooga also offers an array of different kinds of therapies for their patients such as Pet therapy, Art therapy, and Music therapy.
“We have chaplains that we really like to call spirit care coordinators because they are non denominational. We have had patients thrashing in the bed and couldn't get them comfortable and realized it was spiritual related need.”
“We are always looking for more volunteers. Not all volunteers work bedside. Some work administrative jobs to just to help out.” Straub said.
“We want people to know that we are here to help bring or keep your love one’s at home for the holidays,” Straub said.
For more information about the different programs or volunteer opportunities please contact AlleoHealth.org