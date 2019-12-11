Editors Note: This article is part of a series on helping hands in the community.
A local hospice is working to ease burdens during the holidays and year-round for those who are caring for a terminally-ill loved one or whose loved one died this year.
Hospice of Chattanooga wants to bring or keep loved ones at home for the holidays, South Program Director Brenda Straub said.
Staying home allows patients to be with family and friends and to share meals and memories while celebrating the joys of the holidays.
“We are always looking for more volunteers,” Straub said. “Not all volunteers work bedside. Some work administrative jobs just to help out.”
Hospice provides many services and offers many opportunities for volunteers to help because it is holistic care.
“We not only care for the patient, but also for the caregiver,” Straub said. “If we are keeping their loved one comfortable so that they can rest, then it helps the whole family.”
To honor and remember those who have passed away within the last year, the hospice conducts an annual memorial service at the Church of Nativity in Fort Oglethorpe. Invitations are sent out to caregivers and family members whose loved ones have died.
“We have people who show up to our memorial service who haven’t lost someone in our care, and that is fine because we want to offer that comfort as part of a community outreach,” Straub said.
Flowers are delivered to patients at different facilities, sometimes even to their homes, through the Petals of Hope program.
Healing Hearts is a program for the whole family that meets once a month in which family members of all ages are encouraged to talk. The Brave New World Program is for widows and widowers.
Nurses and staff also participate in a special pinning ceremony for veterans. Each pin given is based on the branch of service in which the patient served. Red, white and blue afghans are knitted by a fellow veteran and presented to the patient.
“We have chaplains that we really like to call ‘spirit care coordinators’ because they are nondenominational,” she said. Sometimes when hospice caregivers have been unable to make restless patients comfortable, they realize the patients have a spiritual need.
In addition to bereavement and grief support, Hospice of Chattanooga offers an array of therapies, including pet, art and music therapy.
Hospice of Chattanooga was established nearly 40 years ago in the basement of Memorial Hospital by some of the nuns and nurses there who saw a need and began volunteering.
Today the hospice serves Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina and eight counties offering different programs to help benefit the community.
The north Georgia office is at 121 Battlefield Crossing, Ringgold.