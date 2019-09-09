President's List Students for:
Georgia Northwestern Technical College:
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Floyd County: Jordan Adams, Rashondra Archie, Emanuel Arroyo Flores, Joshua Barlow, Amanda Bray, Joseph Brendel, Kelvin Cano Armas, Carlos Cruz, Kaitlin Cunningham, Matthew Davenport, Olivia Davis, Gayland Dodd, Lori Dotson, Bethany Duvall, Chelsey Foster, Zachary Grady, Emma Harris, Terry Harris, Kaitlyn Jones, Mellany Murdock, Keetra Murphy, Hali Patterson, Laura Patterson, Debra Roberson, Destiny Runyan, Kirsten Schabert, Angela Settlemoir, Courtney Wilkerson.
Dean's List Students for:
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Floyd County: Taylor Arasmith, Rachel Bailey, Shelly Bell, Kamie Clark, Joseph Cooper, Promise Garner, Joshua Gresham, Miranda James, Courtney King, Tara Matthews, Brian McGehee, Maria Miguel, Hannah Nesbitt, Charles Nicholson, Sarah Overby, Jeisson Pineda, Kayla Roach, Kelsey Stewart, Maiya Swearinger.