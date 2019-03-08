On March 23, the 6th Cavalry Museum will unveil its latest exhibit, “History Unearthed – The Six Battles of Kurland.” Visitors will be treated to special lectures by Dr. Steve Nicklas, an anthropology and archaeology professor at the University of Georgia.
The Battles of Kurland were fought in Latvia, a country sitting on Russia’s northwestern border, between Russian and German troops toward the end of World War II and inflicted heavy casualties on both sides during the months they wrangled back and forth in a desperate effort for victory. The conflict finally ended on May 10, 1945, with a defeat for the Germans, nearly 200,000 of whom were taken as prisoners of war.
The 6th Cavalry Museum is partnering with the University of North Georgia, Gainesville, and Dr. Nicklas to bring artifacts from the Battles of Kurland to Fort Oglethorpe and provide information about a significant part of World War II that is often overlooked in the history books. Signage, labels and other exhibit materials were donated to the museum by MTM, Inc.
Admission to the exhibit on opening day is free. Nicklas will be providing information and commentary on the battles and the exhibit at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“In the museum world,” says Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum, “for our little place to have this opportunity is an honor and a big deal.”
Sidebar
What: History Unearthed: The Six Battles of Kurland
When: March 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., special lectures at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: 6th Cavalry Museum, 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Cost: Free Admission
