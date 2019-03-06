Actor/entertainer Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night,” is bringing The Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree 75th anniversary performance to Ringgold for the Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County Blue Jeans, Bluegrass Americana and Blueprints at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, Ga. on March 16 at 6 p.m.
“This is the first time I have brought my show to Ringgold since the county’s 150th anniversary fair in 2003,” Franks said. “I thought it was only appropriate we celebrate 75 years in my hometown and for an amazing cause of helping an amazing family make that first step of owning a home through Habitat for Humanity.”
Franks marks his 30th year as the steward of the long-running country music show since 1989. Founded in 1944 by country music and western film pioneer Ramblin’ Tommy Scott, the show was part of Scott’s series of productions, circuses and carnivals that included his “Last Real Old Time Medicine Show.” Scott was recognized for operating the second oldest live production in America’s history next to the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus with his Medicine Show founded in 1890. The Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree remains the final link to the 129-year history of Scott’s productions.
In its early days, in addition to performances from Nashville and Hollywood stars, it sold Scott’s Herb O Lac laxative and other medicines.
Some among those appearing on Scott’s show were early Opry stars such as Uncle Dave Macon, Curly Fox and Texas Ruby, Stringbean Aikman and Eddy Arnold and Western Hollywood stars Carolina Cotton, Sunset Carson, Johnny Mack Brown, Fuzzy St. John, Tim McCoy, and others.
Franks added to the list in his tenure, adding productions with Donna Douglas of “The Beverly Hillbillies” and Sonny Shroyer of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” as well as numerous stars of bluegrass, country and gospel.
For the 75th anniversary show, Franks said he is welcoming music hall of famers The Watkins Family, internationally known finger-style guitarist Wesley Crider, and country pianist Ryan Stinson. Joining the Hollywood Hillbilly band will be multi-instrumentalist Brian Blaylock and making a special appearance will be youth singer/songwriter Kimi Carter.
“Music, comedy, a great dinner, awards honoring some great Catoosans who volunteer for Habitat will create a great evening of making a difference in the lives of our neighbors,” Franks said. “Thanks to Ringgold Telephone Company and Greater Chattanooga Realtors for their support of the mission of Habitat. Join us to help Habitat and make our Catoosa an even better place to call home.”