The U.S. Census will not be the only head count conducted in Rome during 2020. A long overdue historic resources survey, mandated by the state as part of the Certified Local Government designation for Rome, will also get started and continue for several years.
Brittany Griffin of the Rome-Floyd Planning Department said she's excited about the opportunity to use the collected data to better map Rome's growth from the core of the city downtown.
Griffin is currently writing the grant application that will be used to finance the first phase of the survey -- which will involve solely the Between the River's Historic District. It is Rome's largest historic district, with 554 properties. The last survey of that district was done in 1993 so Rome is almost 20 years late in updating the survey.
The updates, like the national census count, are required every 10 years because a lot of additional properties can meet the 50-year-old threshold for inclusion as a historic resource.
Griffin said that many of the "mid-century modern" structures constructed in the 1950s and '60s will now be included as historic resources.
"This will take us all the way into the late '60s," Griffin said. "It's basically a census of our old buildings. Just because it is included in the survey doesn't mean that it's in a historic district. The survey is just an academic document for grant or tax purposes."
Properties that are over 50 years old become eligible for a variety of different grants and tax incentives for rehabilitation purposes. State and federal tax credits also are available and have been used on a number of projects.
Another important part of the historic resources survey will be to eventually clean up some of the boundaries of Rome's historic districts that have come under scrutiny during the past couple of years -- notably the East Rome Historic District and the Avenue A Historic District.
Griffin said she could learn by the first of May if the grant to hire a consultant to do the survey is approved, at which point she would put out a request for proposals. The state money would become available in July and her goal is to have the consultant on board by early fall to begin the survey.
Griffin and an intern in the local planning office have already done a lot of preliminary legwork so she said she's hopeful the Between the Rivers survey can be completed by the first of the first quarter in 2021.
Once it is finished, the East Rome district will be next to be surveyed, and others would fall in line thereafter. The other designated districts in Rome include Avenue A, College Heights and Oakdene.