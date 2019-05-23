Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring a heat wave, with highs from Friday to Monday forecast to be in the mid-90s.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures is unusual this early in the season, and will likely stand to break high-temperature records across the region. The heat wave come "a very strong upper-level high-pressure system" reaching the Southeast and staying in place over the coming days, according to a Georgia Emergency Management Agency weather statement.
According to GEMA, the high temperatures are expected to continue past Memorial Day and further into next week, with Tuesday's high projected to be 97 degrees. Also, drought conditions are expected to worsen, though Northwest Georgia is not yet rated on the drought index. Other issues include an increased risk of wildfires and air quality issues.
High temperatures for this time of May are typically in the 80s, which will be trumped with temperatures in the 90s across Northwest Georgia over the coming days. Also, the lows each night are not expected to dip but a degree or two lower than 70 degrees.
"Heat indices will approach and may exceed 105 degrees, and Heat Advisories are likely to be issued. Not only are some daily record high temperatures in jeopardy, but all-time high temperatures for the month of May in Georgia are at stake (between 97-100 degrees at various sites across Georgia)," according to the GEMA weather statement.
The projected highs over the coming days are as follows: 94 degrees on Friday and Saturday, 95 degrees on Sunday, 96 degrees on Memorial Day, 97 degrees on Tuesday, 95 degrees on Wednesday and 92 degrees on Thursday. The lows each night range from 68 degrees to 72 degrees.
For heat safety tips and resources, visit weather.gov/heat and ready.ga.gov/be-informed/extreme-heat.