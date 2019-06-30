Julie Higgins recently joined the team at Toles, Temple & Wright as a realtor. Higgins is a recent graduate of the Barney Fletcher School of Real Estate and brings a background in staging and decorating homes and is a certified home stager. “I am committed to offering a superior level of service, innovative marketing and a highly personalized approach to all clientele. I will take your home from staged to sold,” said Higgins.
After nine years in staffing industry management, Higgins moved to Rome in 2003 and opened a children’s clothing store, where she had the pleasure of serving families in the community. Upon selling the store in 2015, Julie became a certified home stager and has helped a number of families transition their houses into homes by staging and decorating.
Higgins has a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in merchandising.
and design. She pursued her career as a realtor with a love of all things home and a desire to serve the community as a trusted advisor in real estate. Higgins is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Julie, her husband, Sean, and blended family of four love calling Rome “home.”
Toles, Temple & Wright is located at 611 Turner Blvd. For more information visit www.TTWRome.com or call 706-291-0202.