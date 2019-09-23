The Atlanta Braves hit the road for the last two series of the season. Stop one is a short two-game series against the Kansas City Royals.
The Braves (96-61) will try to return the favor of a two-game sweep, as they suffered one to the Royals (57-100), when they came through Atlanta earlier this summer. If the Braves are able to do it, they will have to do it without first baseman Freddie Freeman.
The all-star first baseman is dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow. He left Sunday’s game early because of it, and he will not make the trip to Kansas City. He hopes the rest will allow it to calm down where he can be ready to play the final series of the regular season in New York.
Freeman has been the leader of the team. He is hitting .296 with 38 homers and 121 RBIs, both career highs.
The Royals are led by right fielder Jorge Soler, who is hitting .260 with 45 homers and 112 RBIs. He is aided by third baseman Hunter Dozier, who is hitting .281 with 26 home runs and 83 RBIs and second baseman Whit Merrifield who is hitting .302, 16 homers and 74 RBIs.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Julio Teheran (10-10, 3.55 ERA) will pitch Game 1. Teheran will try to snap a two-game losing streak. During his last outing, he pitched five innings, allowed three hits, three earned runs and two home runs in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.
The Royals are expected to send Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.30) to the mound. His last start may have been his best of the season. He threw seven strong shut-out innings, allowing only two hits in a 1-0 loss to the Oakland A’s.
Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60) will close the short series on Wednesday. He is coming off an outing when he threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia.
ON THE AIR
Both games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southeast. Tuesday and Wednesday’s broadcasts will begin at 8 p.m. The games can also be heard on 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.