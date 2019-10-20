Quarterback Nick Hanson threw three touchdown passes, two to Logan Lowe, and the Heritage Generals picked up an important 35-22 region victory at Gilmer on Friday night.
With the win, Heritage (6-2 overall) temporarily took over sole possession of the lead in the 6-AAAA standings at 3-1. Pickens also has a 3-1 region mark, but the Generals currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Dragons due to their 21-20 win two weeks ago.
The Generals got on the board first with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to Cade Kiniry. Gabe Ogle had a 23-yard run for Heritage later in the first quarter, while Paxton McCrary helped seal the win with a 22-yard TD run in the fourth.
Lowe scored on a 28-yard passing play with four minutes to go in the half that gave the Generals a 22-7 lead at intermission. His second touchdown catch came from 24 yards out late in the third quarter after the Bobcats had sliced the lead down to 22-15.
The Heritage defense came up big with three interceptions, including one each by Kiniry, Kaden Swope and Jacob Lozano.
No further details about the game were available as of press time.
Heritage be at home next Friday against Southeast Whitfield, while Gilmer (3-4, 1-2) will travel to Northwest Whitfield.