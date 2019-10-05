There were very few surprises at the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference cross country championships at Heritage Middle School on Friday.
The two favorites captured the individual titles, while the host team cruised to championships in both the boys’ and girls’ division.
The Heritage girls made it 15 straight conference championships as they finished the meet with 31 points. The Lady Generals had four of the top 10 runners. Trion was second with 66 points, followed by Ringgold (74), Saddle Ridge (140) and Rossville (165). The rest of the teams in attendance did not have enough runners to qualify for the team title.
Individually, Dade’s Anna Ballard made it 3-for-3 in individual girls’ championships as she completed the two-mile course in 12:04. Ringgold’s Tori Epps was second as she clocked in at an even 13:00. Heritage took the next two spots as Lila Langston (14:17) and Lily Langston (14:36) crossed the line next, followed by Ringgold’s Sarah Collins (14:45).
Heritage’s Carmen Potter (14:46) and Sydney Rivet (14:49) took the next two spots. Trion’s Lexie Dover (15:02) was eighth. Chloe Ballard, sister of the winner, was ninth (15:07), while Trion Emma Martz (15:20) rounded out the top 10.
On the boys’ side, the Generals took seven of the top eight spots to dominate the meet. Heritage finished with 18 points, followed by Ringgold (94), Dade (142), Trion (148) and Saddle Ridge (156). None of the other teams in attendance had enough runners to qualify for the team title.
Will Riddell won the individual title for the Generals with the time of 11:30, while teammate Lenny Landaverde was second at 11:49. Saddle Ridge picked up third place as Levi Ledford crossed the line in 12:10, just nipping Heritage’s Grayson Stallings (12:10) at the line. Another Heritage runner, Maddox Henry (12:12) finished fifth.
The rest of the top 10 included three more Heritage runners, in Diego Fernandez (12:13), Jacob Palmer (12:14) and Jace Lewis (12:33). Trion’s Grayson Patty (12:42) was ninth, while Trion’s Eli Hutchins and Saddle Ridge’s Jacob Hamilton tied for 10th (12:43).