It was an up-and-down week for the Heritage High School soccer teams, who both recorded Region 6-AAAA victories and Region 6-AAAA losses.
East Hamilton boys 3, Heritage 2
The Generals made a solo trip across state lines last Tuesday and were edged out by the Hurricanes.
Josh Cook had three shots on goal and found the net twice to pace the offense. Jay Grant assisted on one of the goals. Ryan Craft also had three shots on goal, while Will Killen and Aaron Bryant both added two. Mason Sherrill had six saves for the Generals.
Heritage boys 2, LaFayette 1
One night later back at home, the Navy-and-Red got their first win of the season as they upset the Ramblers in an action-packed match.
Cook converted on a penalty kick early in the match to stake Heritage to a 1-0 lead, but LaFayette would tie things up at the midpoint of the first half after a rebound shot following Sherrill’s initial save.
However, the Generals would come right back less than 10 minutes later. This time it was Cook providing the assist as he fed a ball in front of the goal right on the head Killen, who got it past LaFayette keeper Beau Thrash to make it 2-1.
Both Sherrill and Thrash would make fantastic saves to keep the score 2-1 at halftime and their stellar play would continue in the second half. Sherrill made a big save and another on an ensuing corner kick with 11 minutes to go and he came off his line with just over four minutes remaining to stop a point-blank blast from 10 yards out.
LaFayette would get one final scoring chance in the closing minute, but Heritage would dodge the bullet as a blast hit the crossbar with 24 seconds remaining.
Ridgeland boys 4, Heritage 0
The Generals couldn’t keep it going against the surprising Panthers on Friday as they fell to 1-9 overall and 1-1 in region play with the road loss.
LaFayette girls 1, Heritage 0
The Lady Ramblers found the net just once, but it was enough to take down the Lady Generals on Jeff Sims Field.
Heritage appeared to have tied the game with 30 seconds left to play, but the goal was waved off as the officials had blown the whistle for a foul prior to the shot being taken.
Heritage girls 6, Ridgeland 0
The Lady Generals rebounded in Rossville on Friday as they led 4-0 at halftime before improving to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAAA.
Anna Boley got Heritage on the board with a penalty kick just four minutes into the match and Boley scored again in the 16th minute off an assist from Madison Nix. Another penalty kick, this one by Sophia Venable in the 23rd minute, made it 3-0 and Sophie Roberts fed Bailey Needham on a goal late in the half.
Boley would assist on Needham’s second goal three minutes into the second half, while Boley completed the hat trick with 11 minutes remaining after an assist from Venable.
Lexi Besh had two saves for the Lady Generals.