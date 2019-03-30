The Heritage Generals are starting to find their stride in the second half of the region slate.
The Navy-and-Red faced 6-AAAA-leading Northwest Whitfield this past week and won twice against the Bruins in a three-game series.
Heritage 8, Northwest 0
Game 1 was played in Boynton last Tuesday and it was Nolan Letzgus whose star shone brightest. The senior got the start on the mound and was nearly unhittable as he gave up just two singles, both to Hank Bearden, and one walk to go with a dozen strikeouts. Letzgus threw 99 pitches, 70 of which went for strikes.
The Generals had four doubles in the game. Ryan Heet, Aaron Colquitt and Alex Mixon all drove in runs with their doubles. Caden Snyder also had a double. Cade Kiniry added a pair of singles and Brody Campbell delivered a big pinch-hit, RBI-single in the fifth.
Northwest 3, Heritage 1
Letzgus blasted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning on Thursday, but it would be the only run of the game the Generals could muster in a loss at Tunnel Hill.
Mixon went 2-for-4, while Kiniry and Dakota Bandy both had hits in the loss. Kiniry took the loss on the mound. He went 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Only one of the runs he allowed was earned.
Heritage 7, Northwest 2
The Generals capped a solid week by taking Game 3 on Friday. The home team pushed home five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Pete Padgett had an RBI-single in the inning and the final four runs would all come with two outs on three straight hits. Dylan Bryan and Kiniry delivered RBI-singles sandwiched around a two-run double from Snyder.
Padgett would add some insurance with a two-out, RBI-single in the third inning and Aaron Colquitt iced the victory with an RBI-double in the fifth. Padgett was the only General with more than one hit in the game.
Nick Hanson got the victory on the mound. He went six innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with three walks. He finished with two strikeouts. Mixon pitched the seventh inning for Heritage and struck out two batters.
East Hamilton 17, Heritage 10
The Generals would open up a 6-0 lead after two innings on Saturday, but their defense would let them down as they committed eight errors in a home loss in Boynton.
Letzgus went 4-for-5 with a double, a homerun, two RBIs and four runs scored in the loss. Mixon had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Hanson had two doubles and one RBI. Walker Sprueill had a pair of hits and an RBI, as did Kiniry, while Bryan also picked up one RBI.
Heritage used four pitchers on the afternoon with Bandy taking the loss. Bandy started and went four innings, allowing nine runs, although only two of the runs were earned. He allowed five hits and one walk and struck out four batters.
Heritage (9-10) was slated to open up a three-game Region 6-AAAA series with Gilmer on Tuesday afternoon in Ellijay.