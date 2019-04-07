Spring Break could not have started any better for the Heritage Generals.
Heritage traveled to Ellijay last Tuesday for a doubleheader and hosted Gilmer for Game 3 on Wednesday. They would shut out the Bobcats in 19 of 20 total innings played in the series and moved to 10-5 in 6-AAAA with just three region contests left on the region slate.
Heritage 14, Gilmer 0
In the opener, the Generals scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third before tacking on eight runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open.
Nolan Letzgus added to a huge day with two hits and three RBIs. Alex Mixon had two hits and drove in a run. Nick Hanson doubled and drove in a run, while Caden Snyder, Pete Padgett and Dylan Bryan all had two RBIs apiece.
Letzgus was also lights out on the mound. He threw six innings, allowing two hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
Heritage 8, Gilmer 1
In Tuesday’s nightcap, solo runs in the first two innings led to three-run innings in the third and fourth as the Generals completed the sweep.
Letzgus ripped a pair of doubles while Cade Kiniry went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Mixon had a double and knocked in three runs, Bryan had two hits and an RBI, while Aaron Colquitt picked up two RBIs.
Kiniry had an impressive outing himself as he allowed just one earned run on six hits and one walk in a seven-inning complete game. He finished with six strikeouts.
Heritage 9, Gilmer 0
The Generals got three RBIs and an extremely efficient pitching performance from Hanson in a home win last Wednesday.
The sophomore ripped a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning to stake his team to the early lead. Heritage would take advantage of two Bobcat errors in the bottom of the third to tack on four more runs, while solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings would put the game on ice.
Hanson threw just 62 pitches, 47 going for strikes, in the seven-inning complete game victory. He scattered four hits and struck out two batters on the afternoon.
Letzgus had two doubles for the second consecutive game and scored three times. Bryan was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Colquitt knocked in two runs, while Padgett and Walker Sprueill had one RBI apiece.
Heritage 15, Signal Mountain 9
Down 6-4 after four innings at Signal Mountain on Saturday, the Generals put up eight runs in the top of the fifth inning, and then answered three runs by the Eagles in the bottom of the sixth with three more of their own in the top of the seventh, to claim the victory.
The eight runs in the fifth came on four hits, three consecutive walks, an error and a hit batsman. Hanson delivered a two-run single that tied the game, 6-6, and Kiniry later cleared the bases with a three-run, two-out double.
Kiniry and Letzgus both had doubles as part of three-hit, three-run, three-RBI days. Hanson had two hits and three RBIs. Mixon had two hits and drove in two runs. Bryan scored twice and knocked in a pair, while Sprueill added one RBI.
Dakota Bandy got the win on the hill. He pitched five innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Snyder threw one-third of an inning of relief before turning it over to Letzgus, who pitched the final 1.2 innings. He surrendered one hit and struck out three batters.
Results of Monday’s game at Gordon Lee were not available as of press time. Heritage (13-10) will close out the regular season schedule in Region 6-AAAA with a three-game series with LaFayette this week. The Generals will play on Tuesday and on Friday in LaFayette, while they will host the Ramblers on Thursday. Game time for all three contests is 5:30 p.m.