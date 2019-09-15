The Heritage Generals saw their season-opening three-game winning streak come to a close on Friday night as they dropped a 20-13 road decision to Pepperell in Lindale.
After the start of the game was delayed for nearly an hour by lightning, Heritage took an early 3-0 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Anderson Britton, set up by a long run by Gabe Ogle. However, the Dragons scored the next 10 points to take a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
The Generals would recover a Pepperell fumble deep inside Heritage territory, but the ensuing drive would bog down near midfield. However, the Dragons would put the ball on the ground again later in the period, this time at their own 19, and Heritage would cash in on another 27-yard Britton field goal to make it 10-6 at halftime.
Pepperell would get a field goal of their own to make it 13-6 in the third quarter and they would tack on another touchdown early in the fourth to increase its lead to 20-6.
Heritage would stay within striking distance as Nick Hanson would hit Logan Lowe on a 17-yard scoring strike with five minutes left in the game that cut the Dragons’ lead down to seven. The drive was set up off an interception by Jonathan Washburn.
However, Pepperell would not give the Generals a chance to tie up or win the game late as they would go on one final drive to run out the clock and preserve the victory.
Cade Kiniry also had an interception for the Generals, but no individual statistics were available as of press time.
Heritage (3-1) will take this Friday night off before they get set to host Ridgeland in a huge and highly-anticipated Region 6-AAAA game in Boynton on Sept. 27.