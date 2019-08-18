A long week for the Heritage Generals ended with four wins and two losses as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A by Score Atlanta went 1-1 to begin last week before going 3-1 at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic over the weekend.
Ringgold 4, Heritage 2
The Generals surrendered three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as they dropped a road decision to their county rivals last Monday. Bailey Davis doubled for Heritage, while one of the Generals’ runs came on a solo homer by Carmen Gayler. Riley Kokinda was 1-for-3 and accounted for the other RBI for Heritage.
Rachel Gibson struck out seven in six innings, but was saddled with the loss as she gave up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk.
Heritage 13, Pickens 2
The Generals rebounded a day later by erupting for 10 runs in the top of the first before going on to a five-inning decision in the Region 6-AAAA opener last Tuesday in Jasper.
Gayler and Davis had big days for Heritage. Both had a double and a triple. Davis finished with four RBIs, while Gayler knocked in three runs.
Bailey Christol was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Kokinda went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in one run, while Gibson picked up an RBI. Gibson also got the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over five innings with 10 strikeouts.
Heritage 7, Forsyth Central 0
Friday afternoon’s opener saw Gibson give up just one hit and one walk and finish with 16 strikeouts in six innings of work. She also helped herself with a double and an RBI at the plate.
Christol, Gayler, Zoe Wright and Lexi Duckett all had two hits each. Gayler had a double and drove in two runs. Wright tripled and knocked in one run, while one of Duckett’s hits was a double. Kokinda also chipped in with a pair of RBIs.
Heritage 9, Cedartown 6
The Generals got three runs during the international tiebreaker in the top of the seventh inning before holding the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the bottom of the inning to pick up the victory. Gayler had two hits, a double and a homerun, as she finished with two RBIs and scored three times.
Duckett had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Christol and Bailey had two RBIs each, while Morgan Phillips was credited with an RBI. Wright started the game in the circle, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and three walks in 2.1 innings of work with one strikeout. Gibson came on to throw 4.2 innings of relief. She got the victory with 13 more strikeouts, allowing just one hit, while the one run she gave up was unearned.
Heritage 12, Adairsville 3
In the Generals’ first game of the day on Saturday, the Navy-and-Red put up six runs in the fourth inning and three in the top of the fifth after the game was knotted up at 3-3. Kokinda had three hits. Freshman Savannah Wilson had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Madeline Stone had two hits, while Gayler doubled and drove in a run, finishing with a pair of base hits. Davis had a triple and knocked in two, while Wright got the victory in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks in five innings of work with one strikeout.
Calhoun 4, Heritage 2
The Lady Jackets would hit a two-run homer in the international tiebreaker in the top of the eighth to win the game after scoring twice in the sixth to tie things up.
Davis had a solo homerun for Heritage. Duckett had a double and Christol picked up an RBI. Gibson pitched all seven innings and worked into the eighth. She gave up just one earned run on four hits and two walks, while her 10 strikeouts gave her 39 in 17.2 innings of work for the weekend.