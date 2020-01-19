The Heritage Generals bolted out to a 42-25 lead at intermission last Tuesday, but had to hang on late for a 66-62 home victory over Gilmer in a Region 6-AAAA contest.
Kobe McAlister had a dozen points for the Generals, who snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. Cooper Terry went for 11 points and Cade Collins added nine.
Carson Palmer and Cade Kiniry both finished with seven points. Caden Snyder added six points. Mitchell Kennedy, Carter Bell and Kaden Swope all had four points apiece, while Ethan Lovell chipped in with two.
Northwest boys 73, Heritage 62
The Generals led 32-31 at halftime on Friday night, but the homestanding Bruins would put three players in double figures and pulled away in the second half for a region win.
The Bruins connected on 12 from behind the arc as a team, while Jack Brock led the way with 17 points.
Palmer connected on six of the Generals’ 11 threes as he scored season-high 21 points. Terry finished with 12 points, followed by Kiniry with nine and Snyder with eight.
Three points each from Bell and Camden Green, along with two points apiece from Kennedy, McAlister and Nick Hanson, rounded out the scoring for Heritage (4-8 in Region 6-AAAA).
LFO boys 62, Heritage 52
Terry had 17 points for the Generals (8-14 overall) in Saturday night’s home loss. Kiniry added 12 points, while Palmer and McAlister finished with eight points apiece. Two points each by Hanson, Snyder and Lovell, along with one point Kennedy, capped the scoring for Heritage.
Gilmer girls 49, Heritage 32
The first game last Tuesday evening saw the Lady Generals drop a region contest. Brooke Matherly led the Heritage with six points, followed by Morgan Phillips with five. Bailey Christol and Sydnee St. John added four points each.
Northwest girls 54, Heritage 23
Friday’s opener in Tunnel Hill resulted in the Lady Generals falling to 1-9 in region play. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage girls 44, LFO 31
Matherly scored 13 points as the Lady Generals got back in the win column at home on Saturday. Lauren Mock and Gracie Murray each had 10 points as Heritage improved to 5-17 overall.