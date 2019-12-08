Heritage High School hosted Coahulla Creek and Region 6-AAAA foe Pickens in a tri-match on Thursday and ended the night with a 1-1 record.
The Generals opened the night with a 46-35 win over the Class 4A Dragons, but dropped a close 40-36 decision to the Class 3A Colts in a rematch from earlier this season, won by Heritage.
Tate Thomas (113), Drew Dietz (120), Drake Parker (182) and Alex Eacret (195) all went 2-0 with two pins on the evening. Landon Albright (106), Nathan Boatman (132), Garrett Pennington (138) and Matt Tetreault (220) each won one match by pin, while Mike Stokes (145) and Jacob Rudder (170) also picked up a win on the night.
In JV matches, Chandler Dunn (182) was 3-0 with three pins. A.J. Glover (182) was 2-1 with a pin. Enrique Rodriguez (106) and Dax Akers (145) were both 1-0 with one pin, while Mason Day (132) also went 1-0.
Two days later, the Generals went 4-1 and placed second out of 12 teams at the Lion Duals, hosted by Peachtree Ridge High School.
Heritage defated Alcovy (63-15), Peachtree Ridge (58-23), Norcross (57-23) and Southwest DeKalb (54-30), but lost a tight battle with Cass (43-36).
Pennington (138) and Eacret (195) were both 5-0 with five pins, while Albright (106) went 5-0 with two pins. Thomas (113) and Dietz (120) collected four pins in going 4-1 on the day, while Boatman (132), Stokes (145), Ethan Covington (160) and Drake Parker (182) were all 4-1 with three pins. Tetreault (220) was 3-2 and had one pin. Injuries forced Heritage to forfeit varsity matches at 285 pounds.
Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Brayden Krajesky (120) both picked up one win on the day, while Krajesky and Day (132) both won JV matches by pin. 1 win
The Generals are now 20-9 overall in dual matches this season.