A big theme of high school sports is opportunity and how to make the most of it once it’s in front of you.
The Heritage Lady Generals had opportunity fall into their lap last Saturday and they made sure it wasn’t wasted.
Getting to host a second-round game last Wednesday after fourth-seeded Luella upset top-seeded Upson Lee in the opening round, third-seeded Heritage wasted little time in dispatching the Lady Lions from Henry County, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-20.
With the victory, Heritage qualified for the Class 4A Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 and for just the second time in the program’s history.
Head coach Kari Cooper said getting play at home gave her team an extra boost of confidence.
“Just not having to deal with all the travel, getting to play on a court that we’re familiar with and with the crowd we had here cheering us on, it just made us want to go out there and play our best,” she explained.
Bolstered by a loud and rowdy student section, Heritage controlled the opening set from the get-go. Getting solid play up front, excellent defense and standout serving, the Lady Generals built up a 16-6 lead. Two big kills by Morgan Trotter down the stretch would help to give the home team an early 1-0 advantage.
Heritage kept up the pressure in the second set as the Lady Lions simply looked overwhelmed and outgunned at times. The Navy-and-Red would quickly build a 14-5 lead before going on to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Generals jumped out 8-4 in the third set. However, Luella finally began to show some fight as they scored six straight points to briefly take the lead, 10-8.
But the Lady Lions would go long on their next serve and Anna Wilks immediately answered with a pair of aces for Heritage, while a kill by Lauren Francis regained the lead for the home team. They would eventually extend their run to 10-1 to go in front 18-11.
Luella would claw their way back to within three points of the lead at 23-20, but Kayla Varnon would get a kill off a Luella block attempt and Wilks would deliver one final unreturnable serve to end it.
“We didn’t quite do our jobs on serve-receive like we should have in the third set,” Cooper said. “We took it a little easy, but once we made some adjustments, we were able to go on and get the win.”
Trotter had 11 kills and three blocks. Kallie Carter finished with nine kills and three blocks, while Varnon had six kills, three aces and two digs. Wilks finished with six aces and four digs and Francis had five kills, five digs and 14 total assists.
Unfortunately for No. 10-ranked Heritage, their season came to an end in Roswell on Saturday with a loss to Region 7 champion and No. 2-ranked Blessed Trinity.
The Lady Titans claimed a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 win to earn a match at Sandy Creek in the semifinals this weekend.
Trotter had eight kills and a combined four blocks for the Lady Generals (31-15), while Francis had four kills and assisted on a pair of blocks in the final match of the year.